TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, will visit Russia to partake in the international security forum in Russia's Ufa, local media reported Monday.

Shamkhani's agenda will include a key note address and a number of bilateral meetings with other participants of the forum, the Fars news agency informed.

The annual international forum of high security representatives in Ufa under the auspices of the Russian Federation Security Council (SCRF) will last for three days, from June 18-20.

SCRF Secretary Nikolai Patrushev expects to receive security secretaries, ministers, intelligence chiefs and other top-level officials from more than 100 states.

This year, the forum will be focused, among everything, around sustainable development risks amid hybrid threats, international co-operation in countering terrorism and extremist ideologies, emergency crisis management and humanitarian aid, as well as finding a strategic equilibrium in the global information space.

