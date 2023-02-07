Iranian Security Council Secretary Arriving in Russia to Discuss Afghanistan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani flew to Moscow on Tuesday morning to discuss with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, the situation in Afghanistan, as well as a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, Iranian media reported.

Shamkhani is also expected to attend the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan on Wednesday, and hold meetings with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the conference, the Tasnim news agency reported.

During his visit to Moscow, Shamkhani plans to meet with Patrushev and discuss issues related to bilateral relations and the implementation of joint projects of Tehran and Moscow in the field of economy, technology, and trade, the report added.