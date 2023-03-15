Iranian Security Council Secretary Will Visit UAE to Discuss JCPOA Activation - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani will visit the United Arab Emirates to hold talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and discuss the lifting of sanctions against Tehran, media reported on Wednesday

The talks will focus, among other things, on the status of negotiations on the JCPOA activation, Iranian news portal Etemad Online reported.

In late January, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that Iran had failed to provide the IAEA with explanations on many aspects, as well as violated agreements under the JCPOA since the country now had enough enriched uranium to create "several nuclear weapons.

The JCPOA, which was negotiated between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council as well as Germany and the European Union in 2015, limited the country's uranium-enrichment level to just 3.67%. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, saying that Iran had violated the deal by developing nuclear weapons in secret. In response, Iran suspended parts of its own obligations under the deal, demanding that the US lift sanctions.

In December 2021, talks on the revival of the JCPOA resumed. However, progress on the deal was frozen by September 2022 amid a series of mass protests in Iran, for which Tehran blamed the US and other Western countries.

