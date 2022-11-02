Iranian Security Forces Arrest 3 Rioters Over Alleged Ties With US, Saudi Arabia - Reports

Iranian security forces arrested on Wednesday three Iranian reporters , who took part in the latest unrest in the country, on suspicion of ties with US company TavaanaTech, as well as with Saudi news outlet Iran International, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Iranian security forces arrested on Wednesday three Iranian reporters , who took part in the latest unrest in the country, on suspicion of ties with US company TavaanaTech, as well as with Saudi news outlet Iran International, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

According to the source, the three persons received significant amounts of money from the two organizations for "news laundering." The reporters were assigned to place information and news about the riots and the situation in Iran in certain databases agreed in advance rather than sending the information directly to the foreign organizations themselves.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of supporting protesters, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.