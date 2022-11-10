UrduPoint.com

Iranian Security Forces Made 250 Arrests During Protests - Intelligence Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Iranian intelligence minister Esmail Khatib said on Wednesday that the country's security forces have recently arrested some 250 protesters whom Tehran accuses of terrorism.

"The latest data suggests that some 100 people with links to the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran and more than 150 people with links to terrorist groups were arrested during riots," Khatib was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The intelligence chief accused the United States of coordinating suspected terrorists through Iran International, a Persian-language television channel based in London.

He said Iran's "enemies" were trying to destroy Iran the same way they destroyed Syria, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen.

Thousands of people have been rallying across Iran since September to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who fell into a coma while in police custody. Iran says she had a heart attack, while the West accuses Iran of human rights violations.

