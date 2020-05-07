Iranian Security Forces Neutralize 2 Terrorist Cells, Detain at Least 16 Militants- Tehran

Iranian security forces have neutralized two terrorist groups in the north and west of the country, having detained at least 16 separatists, the Intelligence Ministry said on Wednesday

"[The security forces] managed to trace and neutralize two terrorist cells associated with separatist groups which arrived from neighboring territory to carry out terrorist attacks in the country.

During the operation, 16 people were detained," the statement read.

Security officials also seized weapons and material for the production of explosives. The ministry did not mention which particular terrorist group the detainees belonged to, however, it noted that it was backed by one of the Arab countries, while its leader was in Europe.