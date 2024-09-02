Iranian shot putter snatches bronze medal at Paris Paralympics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Iran’s Alireza Mokhtari has received the bronze medal of Paris Paralympics shot put competitions.

Mokhtari, the silver medalist of Tokyo Paralympics, registered an 8.69m throw in the 2024 edition of the competitions.

He came third after representatives from Georgia and Morocco with 9.66 and 8.84 meter throws respectively.