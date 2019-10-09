Iranian Spiritual Leader Calls Nukes 'Haram'

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Iran 's spiritual leader Ayatollah Khamenei said Wednesday that making or using a nuclear bomb would breach Islamic rules, after his country was repeatedly blamed for seeking such a weapon

"Despite having the ability to develop nukes, we firmly and bravely avoided it, for building and keeping nukes, like using them, is haram," he said.

Khamenei warned Iran's academic and scientific elite during his speech at a meeting in Tehran that, when uncoupled from "upright intellectual approach," science became dangerous.

"Nuclear science is beneficial but since it's not been coupled with love for humanity, it led to nuclear disasters," he stressed, adding that scientists should be guided by religion in their research.

The United States has accused Iran of pursuing nuclear technology to build an atomic bomb but Iran argues that its research is purely peaceful in nature. Tehran has ratcheted up uranium enrichment after the US exited a key nuclear deal with Iran.