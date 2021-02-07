Iranian Spiritual Leader Says US Must Lift Sanctions for Tehran to Return to Nuclear Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday that the United States would have to lift all sanctions for his country to return to its nuclear commitments.

"If they want Iran to return, the US must lift all sanctions. We'll verify and if it's done properly, we'll return to our commitments," he said at a meeting with the military.

Iran has been rolling back its implementation of the 2015 agreement with six nations, dubbed JCPOA, after Donald Trump pulled the US out of the pact and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018.

"The side with the right to set conditions to JCPOA is Iran since it abided by all its commitments, not the US or the 3 European countries who breached theirs," the Iranian spiritual leader argued.

US President Joe Biden said Washington would return to the accord if Tehran complied with its terms but would seek to renegotiate it to add more limits on Iran, something the Islamic Republic said it would never agree to.