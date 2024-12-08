Open Menu

Iranian State Media Says Embassy In Damascus 'attacked'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Iranian state media says embassy in Damascus 'attacked'

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Iran's embassy in Syria was "attacked" on Sunday, Iranian state tv said, after rebels declared the fall of Tehran ally Bashar al-Assad following a sweeping offensive that culminated in Damascus.

"Unknown individuals have attacked the Iranian embassy, as you can see in these images shared by various networks," a state TV broadcaster said, showing footage from Al Arabiya, said to be from the diplomatic compound.

Iranian newspaper Tehran Times reported online that Iranian diplomats had left the embassy before it was stormed, citing foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

The report said that all embassy staff were safe.

It also accused rebel forces of being behind the attack, a claim that could not be independently verified immediately.

Authorities in Iran have yet to comment on Assad's fall.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Iran Damascus Tehran Sunday TV All From

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

20 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

21 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

21 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

22 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

23 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

23 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From World