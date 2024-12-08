Iranian state media says embassy in Damascus 'attacked'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Iran's embassy in Syria was "attacked" on Sunday, Iranian state tv said, after rebels declared the fall of Tehran ally Bashar al-Assad following a sweeping offensive that culminated in Damascus.

"Unknown individuals have attacked the Iranian embassy, as you can see in these images shared by various networks," a state TV broadcaster said, showing footage from Al Arabiya, said to be from the diplomatic compound.

Iranian newspaper Tehran Times reported online that Iranian diplomats had left the embassy before it was stormed, citing foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

The report said that all embassy staff were safe.

It also accused rebel forces of being behind the attack, a claim that could not be independently verified immediately.

Authorities in Iran have yet to comment on Assad's fall.