Iranian State Media Says Embassy In Damascus 'attacked'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Iran's embassy in Syria was "attacked" on Sunday, Iranian state tv said, after rebels declared the fall of Tehran ally Bashar al-Assad following a sweeping offensive that culminated in Damascus.
"Unknown individuals have attacked the Iranian embassy, as you can see in these images shared by various networks," a state TV broadcaster said, showing footage from Al Arabiya, said to be from the diplomatic compound.
Iranian newspaper Tehran Times reported online that Iranian diplomats had left the embassy before it was stormed, citing foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.
The report said that all embassy staff were safe.
It also accused rebel forces of being behind the attack, a claim that could not be independently verified immediately.
Authorities in Iran have yet to comment on Assad's fall.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From World
-
Historic election comeback for Ghana's Mahama2 minutes ago
-
Rebels hail end of Assad rule in Syria12 minutes ago
-
Notre Dame holds first mass after five-year restoration12 minutes ago
-
Ghana ruling party candidate concedes in presidential election22 minutes ago
-
Ghana's ruling party candidate Bawumia says concedes defeat in election52 minutes ago
-
UN envoy voices 'cautious hope' for Syria at its 'watershed moment'1 hour ago
-
South Korean opposition plans new impeachment push1 hour ago
-
China says hopes Syria 'returns to stability as soon as possible'1 hour ago
-
South Korean opposition plans new impeachment push1 hour ago
-
South Korea turmoil: what next?2 hours ago
-
Syrians topple and trample on statues of Assad's father2 hours ago
-
Syrian state TV hails 'victory' of 'revolution', fall of Assad2 hours ago