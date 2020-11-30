Iranian State Media Says Nuclear Scientist Shot With Israeli-Made Weapon

The fragments of the weapon used in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh indicate that it was made in Israel, Press TV reported on Monday, citing a knowledgeable source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The fragments of the weapon used in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh indicate that it was made in Israel, Press tv reported on Monday, citing a knowledgeable source.

The source told the media outlet that the weapon collected from the site of the incident was marked by the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry.

According to the agency, the defense ministry has obtained "new leads" on the identity of the perpetrators and will make information public soon.

Fakhrizadeh, the head of the ministry's innovation center, was killed in an attack near the northern Iranian town of Absard on Friday.

According to media reports, the scientist was killed by a remote-controlled machine gun after he got out of his armored car. It came two days before the 10th death anniversary of another Iranian nuclear physicist, Majid Shahriari.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused Israel of being involved in the scientist's death and called on the international community to condemn the act. On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani said that the crime would not go unanswered.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office told Sputnik that it would not comment on the Iranian statements regarding the Israeli engagement in Fakhrizadeh's assassination.