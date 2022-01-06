UrduPoint.com

Iranian Statue Of Slain Commander Soleimani Torched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Iranian statue of slain commander Soleimani torched

A statue erected to honour slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani has been torched by unknown assailants hours after it was unveiled, Iranian media reported Thursday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :A statue erected to honour slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani has been torched by unknown assailants hours after it was unveiled, Iranian media reported Thursday.

Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.

On Wednesday morning, a statue to honour him was unveiled in the southwestern Iranian city of Shahrekord.

But in the evening it was set on fire, ISNA news agency said, calling it a "shameful act by unknown individuals".

"This treacherous crime was carried out in darkness, just like the other crime committed at night at Baghdad airport," when Soleimani was killed, senior Muslim cleric Mohammad Ali Nekounam said in a statement carried by ISNA.

Iranian authorities have unveiled several sculptures dedicated to Soleimani since his assassination two years ago, and portraits of the revered commander dot the landscape across Iran.

State broadcaster IRIB condemned the latest attack as an "insulting" act, that comes as Iran marks the second anniversary of Soleimani's killing, with several events in recent days.

On Thursday, thousands of Iranians also paid tribute to 250 "unknown martyrs" killed in the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Ceremonies were held across the country, AFP reporters and state media reported.

"We are always suffering from the loss of martyrs, like Hajj Qassem (Soleimani), because they all fought on the frontlines with their heart," Ali Asghar, a mourner in Tehran, said.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Martyrs Shaheed Hajj Iran Iraq Isna Tehran Baghdad January 2020 Muslim Media All From Allied Rental Modarba Airport

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

39 minutes ago
 PTI announces advisory councils in different provi ..

PTI announces advisory councils in different provinces: Fawad

9 minutes ago
 Man arrested over fake dacoity call

Man arrested over fake dacoity call

9 minutes ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay to begin on Fe ..

Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay to begin on Feb 2

9 minutes ago
 Fresh bursts of gunfire heard in Kazakhstan's Alma ..

Fresh bursts of gunfire heard in Kazakhstan's Almaty: AFP

10 minutes ago
 Over 5.88m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5.88m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.