Iranian students bag 8 medals,  INNOVERSE 2024

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Iranian students have grabbed eight medals at the Innoverse Invention & Innovation Expo 2024 held in the United States.

Mehdi Rashidi Jahan, the head of Iran's teams in the contest, said on Tuesday that Iranian students won eight medals, including two gold, three silver, and three bronze medals at the INNOVERSE 2024.

The scientific event took place in Georgia, the US on August 23-24, 2024, he added.

He went on to say that 17 students from the Islamic Republic took part in the contest online.

Eight teams from Iran contested in various subjects such as electronics, materials science, biotechnology, and environmental protection in the event.