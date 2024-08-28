Open Menu

Iranian Students Bag 8 Medals,  INNOVERSE 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Iranian students bag 8 medals,  INNOVERSE 2024

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Iranian students have grabbed eight medals at the Innoverse Invention & Innovation Expo 2024 held in the United States.

Mehdi Rashidi Jahan, the head of Iran's teams in the contest, said on Tuesday that Iranian students won eight medals, including two gold, three silver, and three bronze medals at the INNOVERSE 2024.

The scientific event took place in Georgia, the US on August 23-24, 2024, he added.

He went on to say that 17 students from the Islamic Republic took part in the contest online.

Eight teams from Iran contested in various subjects such as electronics, materials science, biotechnology, and environmental protection in the event.

Related Topics

Iran Georgia United States August Gold Silver Bronze Event From

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

8 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

8 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

8 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

8 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

8 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

8 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

8 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

8 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

8 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

8 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

9 hours ago

More Stories From World