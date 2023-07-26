Open Menu

Iranian Students Protesting In Tehran Against Quran Desecration In Europe - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Iranian students have staged a demonstration in Tehran to protest recent Quran desecrations in Sweden and Denmark, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

Last week, members of the Danish Patriots extremist group held another Quran-burning rally in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen and desecrated the Iraqi flag.

In response, a group of Iranian students who worship the Quran held a demonstration in front of the University of Tehran, Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

Last week, Swedish police gave Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika the go-ahead to stage yet another Quran-burning protest. An earlier act in June had sparked outrage in many Muslim countries.

Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Momika's action, which took place last Thursday in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. In the end, the 37-year-old stepped on his copy of the Quran but did not burn it.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which a Quran was burned. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate." A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

