Iranian Students Stage Protest Demanding Release of Detained Undergraduates - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Students at Sharif University of Technology, one of Iran's most prestigious technical universities in the capital city of Tehran, held a protest on Tuesday demanding that authorities release students detained in recent riots, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the media, a group of students held an hour-long protest in which some professors addressed the students, telling them about the provocations on the Western social networks and media, and urging not to give in.

The students demanded from the Iranian government to release several fellow students who had been arrested during recent riots, the agency added.

Earlier in the day, the vast majority, or 227 out of 290 lawmakers in Iran's parliament demanded that the country's judiciary impose the death penalty for the participants in the violent protests ongoing in the country.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away upon release from police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.