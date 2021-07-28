Iranian Supreme Leader Accuses US of Breaking Promise to Remove Sanctions

The United States repeatedly fails to keep its promise to remove sanctions on Iran and instead demands to add new articles to the nuclear deal, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States repeatedly fails to keep its promise to remove sanctions on Iran and instead demands to add new articles to the nuclear deal, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.

"In the recent nuclear talks, the Americans staunchly insisted on their obstinate stance. When making promises & on paper they say they'll remove sanctions, but in practice they didn't & won't. Then they say new articles should be added to the deal that already exists," Khamenei said on Twitter.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the US exit.

The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20. Tehran said that the negotiations should resume after President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office on August 5.

Earlier in July, another scandal erupted between Iran and the US, when the former announced that the countries reached an agreement on the exchange of prisoners, while Washington any such deal. Tehran accused Washington of holding prisoner exchange talks "hostage" after Iran proposed to delay the nuclear talks until its new government assumes office.