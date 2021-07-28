UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Supreme Leader Accuses US Of Breaking Promise To Remove Sanctions

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

Iranian Supreme Leader Accuses US of Breaking Promise to Remove Sanctions

The United States repeatedly fails to keep its promise to remove sanctions on Iran and instead demands to add new articles to the nuclear deal, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States repeatedly fails to keep its promise to remove sanctions on Iran and instead demands to add new articles to the nuclear deal, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.

"In the recent nuclear talks, the Americans staunchly insisted on their obstinate stance. When making promises & on paper they say they'll remove sanctions, but in practice they didn't & won't. Then they say new articles should be added to the deal that already exists," Khamenei said on Twitter.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the US exit.

The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20. Tehran said that the negotiations should resume after President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office on August 5.

Earlier in July, another scandal erupted between Iran and the US, when the former announced that the countries reached an agreement on the exchange of prisoners, while Washington any such deal. Tehran accused Washington of holding prisoner exchange talks "hostage" after Iran proposed to delay the nuclear talks until its new government assumes office.

Related Topics

Scandal Prisoner Exchange Iran Washington Twitter Nuclear Vienna Tehran United States April June July August From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Kuwaiti PM receives FNC delegtion

1 minute ago

Babak for rehabilitation activities in rain affect ..

49 seconds ago

JCP recommends elevation of Sindh High Court judge ..

51 seconds ago

Kashmiris never considered India as their homeland ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister pays surprise visits to Mianchannu, ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects several vital projects in K ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.