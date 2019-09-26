UrduPoint.com
Iranian Supreme Leader Against Trusting Europe On Nuclear Deal Issue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:05 PM

Tehran should not pin its hopes on Europe on matters related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, because Europe has already betrayed the agreement by adhering to US sanctions, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Tehran should not pin its hopes on Europe on matters related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, because Europe has already betrayed the agreement by adhering to US sanctions, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Thursday.

"They [Europe] all adhered to those secondary sanctions that the United States imposed without taking any steps. I still do not think they will do anything for the Islamic Republic in the future. We should not place hope on them. Communication, interaction and visits are fine; signing agreements with them is fine; but they cannot be trusted at all, as they have betrayed all their commitments," Khamenei said, as cited by his press service.

The supreme leader added that despite the fact that Europeans acted as mediators in the US-Iran row, all their promises were, in reality, "absurd."

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union.

It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. After the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the pact in May 2018 and reintroduction of large-scale sanctions on Iran, Tehran began gradually abandoning its JCPOA obligations. In May of this year, Iran warned it would gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

The United States' decisions prompted France, Germany and the United Kingdom to create a joint mechanism for trade with Iran called INSTEX. Following a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA in June, the mechanism became operational and available to all EU member states. The trade instrument in its initial stage only covers the supply of medicines, medical equipment and agricultural products, but Tehran also seeks to export oil.

