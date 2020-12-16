Iranian Supreme Leader Holds In-Person Meeting Amid Rumors About Health Issues

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, on Wednesday held an in-person meeting amid the rumors about his deteriorating health, his official press service announced.

Earlier in the month, messages about Khamenei's ill-health and ensuing transfer of power issues began circulating on social networks and then were reported by some media. The Fars news agency later refuted the speculations by citing an Iranian official as saying that Khamenei was in good health and working per his schedule.

"Ahead of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Haj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, a group of the organizers for commemorating the anniversary of the martyrdom of the martyrs of resistance and the family of Martyr Haj Qasem Soleimani met with the Supreme Leader of the Revolution," the press service said in a statement, providing photos of the meeting with Khamenei being present.

The meeting comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the death of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a US strike almost immediately after his plane landed in Baghdad on January 3.

The Iranian supreme leader is currently 81 years old and has been leading the country since 1989.