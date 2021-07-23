UrduPoint.com
Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Gets 2nd Dose Of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Gets 2nd Dose of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Friday that he had received the second dose of the COVIran homegrown coronavirus vaccine.

The first dose was administered to the supreme leader on June 25.

"Today, Friday the 23rd of July, receiving the second dose of the Iranian COVID-19 vaccine," Khamenei tweeted, accompanying the post with a photo of the procedure.

The vaccine was developed by the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order jointly with Barekat pharma group. COVIran was approved for emergency use on June 14.

