Iranian Supreme Leader Meets With Iraqi Prime Minister - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei had a meeting with Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Sudani in Tehran on Tuesday, the news agency Mehr reported

The Iraqi head of government is paying an official two-day visit to Tehran, according to the media.

Earlier in the day, Sudani met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, as Mehr reported.

Sudani is scheduled to participate in talks with other senior Iranian officials as well, according to Mehr.

Additional details of the meeting were not disclosed.

This is the first visit of the Iraqi prime minster to the Islamic Republic of Iran, since he assumed office on October 27, the media added.

