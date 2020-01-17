UrduPoint.com
Iranian Supreme Leader Says Soleimani's Special Forces Unit Pursues 'Lofty, Human Goals'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:01 PM

The Quds special forces unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), which was headed by killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, protects all oppressed people in the region and pursues "lofty, human goals," Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Quds special forces unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), which was headed by killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, protects all oppressed people in the region and pursues "lofty, human goals," Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday.

"The Quds Force is an entity with lofty, human goals. The Quds Force looks everywhere and at everyone with tolerance. They are combatants without borders who go wherever they are needed to protect the dignity of the oppressed. They make sacrifices to protect sanctities," the leader said during the first Friday prayer in eight years, as quoted by his official website.

He added that under Soleimani Quds fighters helped the oppressed people in the region, assisted in countering terrorism, pushing away "the shadow of war, terror, and destruction from Iran and other countries."

The top Iranian commander was killed in airstrikes by the United States' military near the Baghdad International Airport in early January. The US Department of Defense said that the strikes were carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."

