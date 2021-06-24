UrduPoint.com
Iranian Supreme Leader To Get 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Upcoming Days - Scientist

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei, 82, will get the first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in the upcoming days, Seyed Alireza Marandi, president of the Iranian academy of Medical Sciences, said.

According to Marandi, Khamenei will be vaccinated with the COV Iran Barakat drug.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 179.47 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.88 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Iran has confirmed more than 3.12 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 83,000 fatalities.

More Stories From World

