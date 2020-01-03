UrduPoint.com
Iranian Supreme Leader Vows To Exact Vengeance Upon US For Death Of Soleimani

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:40 AM

Iranian Supreme Leader Vows to Exact Vengeance Upon US for Death of Soleimani

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed on Friday to exact vengeance on the United States upon the death of Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

"Those responsible for shedding his blood and blood of other martyrs will face the tough revenge," Khamenei said in a statement.

The Iranian supreme leader also declared the three-day national mourning over the death of Soleimani.

The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."

