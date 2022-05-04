UrduPoint.com

Iranian-Swedish National Convicted Of Espionage To Be Executed By End Of May - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Iranian-Swedish National Convicted of Espionage to Be Executed by End of May - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The Iranian Supreme Court's death sentence for Iranian-Swedish citizen Ahmadreza Djalali over spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad will be carried out by the end of May, Iranian news agency ISNA reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the agency, Djalali provided Mossad with secret information about Iran's nuclear program, which led to the murder of two Iranian nuclear scientists involved. The media noted that the Swedish government, after Djalali's arrest, granted him a permanent residence permit and then a citizenship at Israel's request to put pressure on the Iranian judicial system.

Djalali, a medical doctor and academic, was arrested in 2016 while on an academic visit to Iran. According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Djalali was sentenced to death in October 2017 on suspicion of spying despite evidence that his conviction was based on a forced confession obtained under torture and after an unfair trial.

