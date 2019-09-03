Iranian Tanker Adrian Darya 1 Sails Off Lebanese Coast Toward Beirut - Sea Navigation Data

Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, which has been recently released from Gibraltar, is now sailing southbound off the Lebanese coast, according to international sea navigation data

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019)

According to the Marine Traffic website, at 09.35 GMT, the Iranian oil tanker was close to the Lebanese coast between Byblos and Hamat and was heading toward Beirut.

Lebanese officials declined to comment on the information.

According to the Iran International broadcaster, the owner had sold the tanker's oil to a Lebanese company at a below-market price.

On July 4, Grace 1 was seized by Gibraltar's authorities, supported by UK marines, off Gibraltar's coast on suspicions of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

In mid-August, the vessel was released as Gibraltar received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria.

The United States tried to prevent the vessel from being released after a US court ruled that the vessel, all oil on board and $995,000 in cash were subject to confiscation due to violations of a number of US laws on bank fraud and money laundering, as well as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and a law on confiscation for terrorism-related activities. However, the authorities of Gibraltar have rejected US request to extend the seizure of the tanker, citing differences in US and European sanctions against Iran.