UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Tanker Adrian Darya 1 Sails Off Lebanese Coast Toward Beirut - Sea Navigation Data

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:41 AM

Iranian Tanker Adrian Darya 1 Sails Off Lebanese Coast Toward Beirut - Sea Navigation Data

Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, which has been recently released from Gibraltar, is now sailing southbound off the Lebanese coast, according to international sea navigation data

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, which has been recently released from Gibraltar, is now sailing southbound off the Lebanese coast, according to international sea navigation data.

According to the Marine Traffic website, at 09.35 GMT, the Iranian oil tanker was close to the Lebanese coast between Byblos and Hamat and was heading toward Beirut.

Lebanese officials declined to comment on the information.

According to the Iran International broadcaster, the owner had sold the tanker's oil to a Lebanese company at a below-market price.

On July 4, Grace 1 was seized by Gibraltar's authorities, supported by UK marines, off Gibraltar's coast on suspicions of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

In mid-August, the vessel was released as Gibraltar received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria.

The United States tried to prevent the vessel from being released after a US court ruled that the vessel, all oil on board and $995,000 in cash were subject to confiscation due to violations of a number of US laws on bank fraud and money laundering, as well as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and a law on confiscation for terrorism-related activities. However, the authorities of Gibraltar have rejected US request to extend the seizure of the tanker, citing differences in US and European sanctions against Iran.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Company Oil Bank Traffic Gibraltar Beirut Price United Kingdom United States Money July All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

8 minutes ago

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

2 hours ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

2 hours ago

Sikh girl marriage: Lahore High Court grants inter ..

10 minutes ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack Government Forces in Al Jaw ..

10 minutes ago

US Attorney General Drafted Law to Hasten Death Pe ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.