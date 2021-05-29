UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Tanker Seized By Indonesia Released

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:34 PM

Iranian tanker seized by Indonesia released

An Iranian oil tanker seized by Indonesia in January has been released, Iranian officials said on Saturday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :An Iranian oil tanker seized by Indonesia in January has been released, Iranian officials said on Saturday.

Iranian-flagged MT Horse had been apprehended by Indonesian authorities in the country's waters on Jan. 25 over suspected illegal oil transfer.

MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya, owned by a Chinese company, each capable of carrying 2 million barrels of oil, were accused by Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency of ship-to-ship transfer of oil while switching off identification systems.

The vessels, after being seized in Indonesian waters, were taken to Batam in Indonesia's Riau Island, according to reports. Iran at that time said the seizure was over "a technical issue which happens in the shipping route".

The release of the Iranian vessel came after 125 days, Iran's National Oil Company, said in a statement on Saturday, without providing further details.

"This vessel has now resumed its mission before returning to the country's waters," the statement said.

A spokesman for the Indonesian coastguard also confirmed the news, saying the Iranian-flagged MT Horse was released on Friday upon court order.

A court in Indonesia had earlier this week allowed the vessel to leave Indonesia while ordering the ship's captain to remain in the country for a two-year probation without a fine, the spokesman said.

At least 61 crew members of Iranian and Chinese nationalities on the two seized vessels had been reportedly detained.

Iran has been accused of disabling tracking systems on its tankers to make it difficult to locate them, as US sanctions prevent the Islamic Republic from exporting its oil.

Last year, Iran had dispatched 2.1 million barrels of oil via MT Horse tanker to Venezuela, also facing US sanctions.

The release of the Iranian tanker came weeks after Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif visited Indonesia and held talks with top officials there.

Related Topics

Iran China Company Oil Fine Indonesia Venezuela January From Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Shehbaz should better unite PML-N, not opposition: ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather likely in next 24 hours

2 minutes ago

9 died in van accident near Kohala, Azad Kashmir

5 minutes ago

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and Izhaan enjoy ‘Mowg ..

16 minutes ago

Opposition making futile efforts to sell its rejec ..

5 minutes ago

13 business centres sealed over SOPs' violation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.