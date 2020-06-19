Iranian Top Diplomat Says 'Agreeable Solution' Possible Regarding IAEA Inspection Request

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that an "agreeable solution" is possible for the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) request to provide access to two nuclear sites in the country.

On Monday, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi called on Tehran to provide prompt access to two unspecified nuclear facilities, which the country has denied for four months. The French Foreign Ministry urged Tehran to respond without delay and under any conditions to the IAEA request. In response, Zarif said that the country was constantly working with great transparency with the agency.

"BoG [Board of Governors] should not allow JCPOA [the Joint Comprehension Plan of Action] enemies to jeopardize Iran's supreme interests.

E3 [the United Kingdom, France, and Germany] should not be an accessory, after failing own JCPOA duties. We've nothing to hide. More inspections in Iran over last 5 yrs than in IAEA history. An agreeable solution is possible, but Res will ruin it," Zarif tweeted late Thursday.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. The agreement required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. However, on May 8, 2018, the US pulled out of the JCPOA and reinstated harsh sanctions on Tehran.