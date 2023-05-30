Iranian Top Military Commander Says Tehran Ready to Export Military Equipment

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Iran is ready for a large-scale export of defense and military equipment, Chief of Staff of the Iranian armed forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri said on Tuesday.

"The presentation and joint use of the defense and military potential of the Islamic Republic can develop the country's defense ties and strengthen the deterrence (of enemy forces) ... The armed forces ... of Iran are fully prepared to develop relations (with other countries) in various fields, including the export of defense and military equipment, as well as the field of education, exercises and the transfer of experience gained by practical methods," Bagheri was quoted as saying by the Young Journalists Club news agency.

Earlier in the month, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said that Iran was ready to provide its most advanced defense weapons to Syria, as well as launch production of strategic defense weapons in the country to boost its security. In addition, Bagheri noted that Iran was also prepared to share its vast experience in countering terrorism and conducting modern warfare with the Sultanate of Oman.