Iranian , Turkey Universities Mulling Academic Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:46 PM

Chancellor of University of Mohaghegh Ardebili Aziz Habibi said that some 11,000 students are currently studying in the university in various courses

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Chancellor of University of Mohaghegh Ardebili Aziz Habibi said that some 11,000 students are currently studying in the university in various courses.

Noting that the university houses three research centers and five faculties, he put the number of instructors teaching there at 400, 45 percent of whom are professors and associate professors.

The university's eight-step rise in Islamic World Science Citation's annual ranking and 55 percent growth its scientific productions over the past year based on the reports by Scopus and Web of Science are indicative of scientific and research undertakings in the scientific center, he said.

Vice Chancellor of Ataturk University for Scientific Affairs Ayhan Celick said that the academic center is eager to boost collaboration with University of Mohaghegh Ardebili. During the meeting, the two universities signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

