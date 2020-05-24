UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian, Turkish Presidents Discuss Opening Land, Air Borders Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Iranian, Turkish Presidents Discuss Opening Land, Air Borders Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday discussed opening land and air borders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Iranian presidency said.

"Under the current conditions, the opening of land and air borders while following medical rules, as well as the resumption of trade and movement of goods constitute a necessity," Rouhani told Erdogan,

The Turkish president has noted that necessary orders regarding the issue will be given.

The presidents also discussed the exchange of experience and information to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Related Topics

Exchange Tayyip Erdogan Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

19 minutes ago

&#039;Mother of the Nation’ provides breakfast t ..

35 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

4 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

5 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.