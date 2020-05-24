Iranian, Turkish Presidents Discuss Opening Land, Air Borders Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday discussed opening land and air borders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Iranian presidency said.

"Under the current conditions, the opening of land and air borders while following medical rules, as well as the resumption of trade and movement of goods constitute a necessity," Rouhani told Erdogan,

The Turkish president has noted that necessary orders regarding the issue will be given.

The presidents also discussed the exchange of experience and information to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease.