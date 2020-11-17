UrduPoint.com
Iranian, UK Foreign Ministers Discuss Countries' Cooperation Within Nuclear Deal - Tehran

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and his UK counterpart Dominic Raab have discussed the countries' cooperation within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The talks came in light of hopes that Washington will return to the agreement if Joe Biden wins the presidential election in the United States.

"The foreign minister of our country has discussed with the UK foreign minister the countries' cooperation within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the ministry said in a statement.

In May 2018, the US announced its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and implemented hard-line policies against Tehran. Under the agreement, Iran was given reprieve from international sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear program. Earlier this year, the US tried to campaign for the restoration of international sanctions on Iran, specifically, an extension to the arms embargo, but all of its draft resolutions ended up being rejected.

