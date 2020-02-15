UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss In Munich Deadly Civilian Plane Downing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

Iranian, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss in Munich Deadly Civilian Plane Downing

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Ukrainian counterpart, Vadym Prystaiko, discussed on Saturday last month's tragedy when a Ukrainian commercial airliner was accidentally downed near Tehran by Iranian forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Ukrainian counterpart, Vadym Prystaiko, discussed on Saturday last month's tragedy when a Ukrainian commercial airliner was accidentally downed near Tehran by Iranian forces.

"During the talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the parties exchanged views on [the situation] with the Ukrainian plane, as well as on the cooperation between the two countries in the investigation [into the crash]," the Iranian foreign ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on January 8.

All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Three days later, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Iran to bring those behind the downing of the plane to justice and to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Germany Munich Tehran United Kingdom Sweden January All Airport

Recent Stories

Sindh Assembly MPA Shahnaz Ansari has been killed

14 seconds ago

One window cell upgraded to facilitate citizens: D ..

1 minute ago

Doctors conduct hand replant of minor kid in Multa ..

2 minutes ago

China to Continue Promoting Strategic Partnership ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

2 minutes ago

Construction work on Mohmand dam being carried out ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.