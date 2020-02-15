Iranian, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss in Munich Deadly Civilian Plane Downing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Ukrainian counterpart, Vadym Prystaiko, discussed on Saturday last month's tragedy when a Ukrainian commercial airliner was accidentally downed near Tehran by Iranian forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Ukrainian counterpart, Vadym Prystaiko, discussed on Saturday last month's tragedy when a Ukrainian commercial airliner was accidentally downed near Tehran by Iranian forces.

"During the talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the parties exchanged views on [the situation] with the Ukrainian plane, as well as on the cooperation between the two countries in the investigation [into the crash]," the Iranian foreign ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on January 8.

All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Three days later, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Iran to bring those behind the downing of the plane to justice and to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.