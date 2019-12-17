UrduPoint.com
Iranian, UN Agencies Sign 2-Year Deal To Strengthen Sustainable Marine Management

Iranian, UN Agencies Sign 2-Year Deal to Strengthen Sustainable Marine Management



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The Iranian Fisheries Organization (IFO) and the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) agreed a deal on Tuesday to strengthen Iran's sustainable marine management, and promote the development of caged fish farms, media reported.

"Through allocating USD 292,000 to this project, FAO assists the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to sustainably increase the production from marine cage culture in the country," FAO Representative to Iran Gerold Bodeker said at an event to promote the deal, as quoted by Iran's Tasnim news Agency.

According to media reports, the IFO is hoping to begin producing 900,000 tonnes of fish from cages.

This deal will provide crucial funding for the project, and training for marine farm managers.

Aquaculture is an important component of Iran's national economy. According to the agency, Iran's aquaculture production is the 17th-highest in the world, and constitutes 10 percent of the country's agriculture exports.

Climate change is threatening Iran's freshwater fish supplies, due to a sharp decline in precipitation levels. Caged fish farms offer a potential solution for Iran to concentrate aquaculture production in areas with available freshwater.

