UrduPoint.com

Iranian Universities To Stop Educating Women Not Wearing Hijab - Science Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Iranian Universities to Stop Educating Women Not Wearing Hijab - Science Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Iranian universities will not provide educational services to female students who do not observe hijab, Iran's Ministry of Science, Research and Technology said.

"All the universities and high education centers under the supervision of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology will be barred from providing educational services ... to students who do not follow the rules and regulations of the universities regarding hijab," the ministry stated, as quoted by the Iranian Mehr news agency.

This comes amid anti-government protests across Iran associated with the death of a young woman last fall.

In September 2022, Mahsa Amini, 22, died under suspicious circumstances after being apprehended by the Guidance Patrol, functioning as a morality police, for not wearing a hijab according to national standards. The protesters accused the authorities of causing Amini's death by lethally injuring her while she was under arrest, and women massively posted videos of themselves cutting their hair and burning their hijabs. The Iranian government has accused Western countries of supporting the protesters.

Related Topics

Police Technology Iran Education Died Young September Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muh ..

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Ab ..

5 minutes ago
 TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You fee ..

TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You feed recommendations

5 minutes ago
 Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progre ..

Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progress of regional logistics secto ..

8 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

9 minutes ago
 Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full m ..

Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full military honour

30 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial ..

GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning’ campaign; offers p ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.