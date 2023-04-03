Iranian Universities to Stop Educating Women Not Wearing Hijab - Science Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Iranian universities will not provide educational services to female students who do not observe hijab, Iran's Ministry of Science, Research and Technology said.

"All the universities and high education centers under the supervision of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology will be barred from providing educational services ... to students who do not follow the rules and regulations of the universities regarding hijab," the ministry stated, as quoted by the Iranian Mehr news agency.

This comes amid anti-government protests across Iran associated with the death of a young woman last fall.

In September 2022, Mahsa Amini, 22, died under suspicious circumstances after being apprehended by the Guidance Patrol, functioning as a morality police, for not wearing a hijab according to national standards. The protesters accused the authorities of causing Amini's death by lethally injuring her while she was under arrest, and women massively posted videos of themselves cutting their hair and burning their hijabs. The Iranian government has accused Western countries of supporting the protesters.