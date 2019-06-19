Iranian-US Conflict Will Not Escalate to War - Iranian Security Council Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States will not escalate to a war, as there is no reason for this to happen, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani told Sputnik.

"Iran and the United States will not come to war as there is no reason for this war to happen," Shamkhani said.