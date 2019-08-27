Iranian-US Relations Will Not Improve If Washington Does Not Lift Sanctions - Rouhani

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The relations between the United States and Iran will not improve if Washington does not lift its sanctions targeting the middle Eastern nation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

"If the United States does not lift sanctions and derail the erroneous policy that it has chosen, we will not see any positive change. It is Washington who holds the key to positive changes," Rouhani said, as broadcast by the Iranian television.

Commenting on the West's recent pledges to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, the Iranian leader stressed once again that his country did not seek having this kind of arms.