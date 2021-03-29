UrduPoint.com
Iranian Vaccine Against COVID-19 Will Be Available For Locals Within 2 Months - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Iran will soon start producing its own vaccine against the coronavirus, it will be available for the local population within a month or two, the country's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Apart from joint production and the purchase of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, production of the Iranian vaccine will start very soon. The Iranian vaccine will be available for Iran's residents already in a month or two," Jalali said.

