Iranian Vice-President Contracts Coronavirus - Reports

The Iranian vice president for women and family affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, has come down with the new strain of coronavirus, media reported Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020)

"Ms. Ebtekar showed signs of infection with coronavirus and was tested.

The results came back positive," her adviser was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

Iran has 245 confirmed cases of infection with the COVID-19 disease, including 26 virus-associated deaths. The Islamic Republic's deputy health minister tested positive for the virus earlier this week.