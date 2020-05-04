Iranians attend drive-in religious ceremonies amid COVID-19 pandemic: Press TV

UrduPoint.com
Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:48 PM

Iranians attend religious ceremonies at drive-in venues in the capital Tehran during the coronavirus pandemic, Press TV reported Monday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Iranians attend religious ceremonies at drive-in venues in the capital Tehran during the coronavirus pandemic, Press tv reported Monday.

With the mosques shut down during the holy month of Ramadan, families attend the ceremonies together in their cars "without having a face-to-face or direct contact" with other people, the TV network said.

Like online and television services for worshippers during the fasting month, this kind of service could simulate the reality of being at religious places, it added.

Iran has so far registered 97,424 COVID-19 cases, of which 6,203 died.

