Iranians Cast Ballots In Presidential Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Iranians cast their ballots Friday in a presidential election called after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Iranians cast their ballots Friday in a presidential election called after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.
Around 61 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the election.
The ballot comes against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war and the state of Iran's sanctions-hit economy.
The contenders approved by the Guardian Council, which vets all candidates, include Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalil, Masoud Pezeshkian, and cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi.
Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani and Raisi's former vice president Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi -- dropped out on the eve of the election.
Voting was underway nationwide at more than 58,000 polling stations, mostly in schools and mosques.
Calling it "a day of joy and happiness," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei voted shortly after the polls opened.
"We encourage our dear people to take the issue of voting seriously and participate," said Khamenei.
Recent Stories
4 Central Asian countries' ambassadors meet business community at LCCI
9 killed, 1225 injured in 1143 RTCs in Punjab
Preparations underway for pilgrimage to holy shrines in Iran, Iraq
BISP, KfW join hands to educate masses on mother, child health
Delhi airport roof collapses months after Modi inaugurates project
China, US ambassadors meet DPM Dar; review bilateral ties
US Fed's preferred inflation indicator softens annually to 2.6% in May from 2.8% ..
China's central bank stresses implementation of prudent monetary policy
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
More Stories From World
-
Delhi airport roof collapses months after Modi inaugurates project43 seconds ago
-
Health warnings issued amid sweltering heat in Latvia48 minutes ago
-
Be prepared': Millions of Filipinos hold earthquake drill48 minutes ago
-
Chinese automaker Geely reports 56-pct revenue growth in Q158 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,000 food baskets in Chad’s Kanem1 hour ago
-
Mongolians vote as anger grows over corruption and economy1 hour ago
-
France's far-right surge risks muddling Paris Olympics message2 hours ago
-
KSrelief pumps over 5 million liters in Hodeidah water supply & environmental sanitation project2 hours ago
-
Saudi Minister of Communications meets with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State2 hours ago
-
River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics: tests2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia's delegation participates in TIWG's 3rd meeting during Brazilian G20 Presidency 20242 hours ago
-
KSrelief implements a volunteer medical project for child heart surgery in Indonesia2 hours ago