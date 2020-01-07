UrduPoint.com
Iranians Mass For Burial In Hometown Of General Killed By US

Kerman, Iran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Iranians gathered in Kerman for the burial Tuesday of top general Qasem Soleimani in the final stage of funeral processions after he was killed in a US strike in Iraq.

The massive number of mourners in the hometown of the slain commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force foreign operations arm appeared to match the huge turnout seen in the cities of Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and Ahvaz.

A hugely popular figure in the Islamic republic, Soleimani was killed outside Baghdad airport on Friday in a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump, ratcheting up tensions with arch-enemy Iran which has vowed "severe revenge".

"The martyr Qassem Soleimani is more powerful... now that he is dead," said the Revolutionary Guards' top general, Major General Hossein Salami.

"The enemy killed him unjustly," he told the sea of black-clad mourners.

Schoolgirls joined chants of "Death to Trump" from the crowd, an AFP correspondent reported.

The assassination of Soleimani set off an escalating war of words between Iran and the United States.

In Tehran on Monday, President Hassan Rouhani warned Trump to "never threaten" Iran, after the US leader issued a US strike list of 52 targets in the Islamic republic.

People converged from afar on Azadi Square where two flag-draped coffins were on display, with the second one reportedly containing the remains of Soleimani's closest aide, Brigadier General Hossein Pourjafari.

"We're here today to pay respects to the great commander of the holy defence," said one of the mourners who came from the southern city of Shiraz to attend the funeral in Kerman.

"Haj Qasem was not only loved in Kerman, or Iran, but also the whole world," Hemmat Dehghan told AFP.

"The security of the whole world, Muslims, Shiites, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and especially Iran, all owe it to him," said the 56-year-old war veteran.

