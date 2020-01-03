UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranians Mourn Murder Of Quds General Qasem Soleimani

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:14 PM

Iranians Mourn Murder of Quds General Qasem Soleimani

Iranians took to the streets across the country on Friday to mourn the death of Qasem Soleimani, the famous commander of the elite Quds Force who was killed in the US strike in Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Iranians took to the streets across the country on Friday to mourn the death of Qasem Soleimani, the famous commander of the elite Quds Force who was killed in the US strike in Iraq.

Grieving people were shown on national television thronging mosques and subway stations. They carried placards that read "Down With the US" and "Down With Israel.

"

Spontaneous rallies were held in Tehran and other cities. Demonstrators echoed threats of revenge that the Iranian president and spiritual leader had pledged in response to what they described as a US crime.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated last year. The US military killed 25 Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria last week, sparking off the siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad. The Pentagon said Friday's strike aimed to protect US personnel.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Iran Pentagon Iraq Tehran Baghdad United States TV

Recent Stories

“Fake Assembly” will not be allowed to pass bi ..

10 minutes ago

Communication Ministry succumbs to transporters’ ..

29 minutes ago

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad for all out effor ..

1 minute ago

Rhys Webb eligible for Wales Six Nations campaign

1 minute ago

NAB vehemently denies news report published in Jan ..

1 minute ago

KP Speaker takes notice of traffic jam on Shah Maq ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.