Iranians Mourn Murder of Quds General Qasem Soleimani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Iranians took to the streets across the country on Friday to mourn the death of Qasem Soleimani, the famous commander of the elite Quds Force who was killed in the US strike in Iraq.

Grieving people were shown on national television thronging mosques and subway stations. They carried placards that read "Down With the US" and "Down With Israel.

Spontaneous rallies were held in Tehran and other cities. Demonstrators echoed threats of revenge that the Iranian president and spiritual leader had pledged in response to what they described as a US crime.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated last year. The US military killed 25 Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria last week, sparking off the siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad. The Pentagon said Friday's strike aimed to protect US personnel.