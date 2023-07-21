Open Menu

Iranians Protest Quran Desecration In Sweden - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Iranians Protest Quran Desecration in Sweden - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Iranians took to the streets across the country after Friday prayers to protest the recent desecration of the holy Muslim book, the Quran, in Sweden, Iranian news agency Fars reported.

Protesters were filmed waving Iranian flags. They chanted anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans and held up banners that read "Death to the US!" and "Death to Israel!".

Iran summoned the Swedish ambassador in Tehran on Thursday evening to warn the Nordic countries of potential consequences after an Iraqi migrant stepped on a copy of the Quran outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, but stopped short of burning it.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told the diplomat that Iran saw the Swedish government as fully responsible for provoking Muslims around the globe.

Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador on Thursday after Swedish police gave 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika the go-ahead to stage a new Quran-burning protest. His previous act in June sparked outrage in many Muslim countries.

Related Topics

Protest Police Iran Tehran Stockholm Sweden June Muslim Government

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

23 minutes ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

46 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

1 hour ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World