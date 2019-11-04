UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:34 PM

Iranians Rally to Mark 40th Anniversary of US Embassy Seizure in Tehran - Reports

Thousands of Iranians, carrying placards and chanting anti-US slogans, took to the streets across the country to mark the anniversary of the notorious seizure of the US embassy in Tehran by the Khomeinist students in 1979, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Thousands of Iranians, carrying placards and chanting anti-US slogans, took to the streets across the country to mark the anniversary of the notorious seizure of the US embassy in Tehran by the Khomeinist students in 1979, media reported on Monday.

The protests are being held nationwide, with the epicenter in the capital Tehran near where the former US embassy used to be, on the corner of Taleghani Avenue and Mofatteh Avenue, the Tashim news agency reported. The area, that can be found in many guides of tourist attractions in Iran, is widely referred to by Iranians as the "den of espionage." Its walls are covered with anti-US murals and graffiti.

On the photo- and video- footage from the scene, people can be seen carrying carton dummies of US President Donald Trump and placards with anti-US taglines, as well as chanting slogans such as "Death to America!" The rallies are held annually on the 13th day of the Iranian month of Aban, which is the November 4th in the Gregorian Calendar.

On November 4, 1979, several hundred students in Tehran stormed the 27-acre US embassy building and took it under control with all its staff taken hostage. The young Iranians declared the embassy a nest of plots against the Islamic Revolution that ended the US-backed monarchy regime in Iran under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Though some of the hostages were released, the remaining 52 diplomats and employees were subjected to physical assault, harassment and confinement in dark isolated slots. The hostage crisis endured for 444 days and is largely viewed as the watershed moment in deteriorating the relations between Iran and the United States.

