Iranians Rally to Mark 43rd Anniversary of US Embassy Seizure in Tehran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Thousands of Iranians took to the streets across the country on Friday to mark the anniversary of the notorious seizure of the US embassy in Tehran by the Khomeinist students in 1979, media reported on Friday.

The rallies are held annually on the 13th day of the Iranian month of Aban, which is November 4 in the Gregorian Calendar.

The protests are being held nationwide, with the epicenter in the capital of Tehran near the building of the former US embassy, which is widely referred to by Iranians as the "den of espionage," the Tasnim news agency reported.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.

On November 4, 1979, several hundred students stormed the 27-acre US embassy building in Tehran and took it under control with all its staff taken hostage. The young Iranians declared the embassy a nest of plots against the Islamic Revolution that ended the US-backed Iranian monarchy under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Though some of the hostages were released, the remaining 52 diplomats and employees were subjected to physical assault, harassment and confinement in dark isolated slots. The hostage crisis lasted for 444 days and is largely viewed as the watershed moment that wrecked relations between Iran and the United States.