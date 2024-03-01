Iranians Split On Whether To Vote Or Not In Elections
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 08:34 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) As Iranians cast ballots on Friday, many are preoccupied with a pivotal question, not about which candidate to pick, but whether to vote at all.
"It is a religious duty, it is a national duty, and it is the order of the supreme leader," said Afrasiabi, 43, while proudly displaying his ink-stained finger at a polling station south of Tehran.
Afrasiabi was among those who turned out on Friday to pick members of a new parliament and the Assembly of Experts, a body in charge of electing Iran's supreme leader.
More than 61 million people out of the Islamic republic's 85-million population are eligible to vote.
But fears of a low participation rate loomed large after a state tv poll found more than half of respondents were indifferent about the elections.
"I am not voting for two reasons.
The first is that I want a lot of changes that are not possible with the current candidates," said 32-year-old Lida.
"Secondly, I have always voted for reformists, but none have been approved."
Jurists in charge of vetting approved 15,200 hopefuls to run for parliament and 144 candidates for the Assembly of Experts. Many moderate and reformist candidates were disqualified.
Iran's present parliament is dominated by conservatives and ultra-conservatives, and observers expect a similar make-up in the new assembly.
Friday's elections are the first since Iran was rocked by mass protests triggered by the September 2022 death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, had been arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.
