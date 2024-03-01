Iranians vote in elections as conservatives expected to dominate

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Iranians voted on Friday in elections for parliament and a key clerical body, amid fears of a low turnout and with conservatives expected to tighten their grip on power.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has called for a strong turnout, was the first to cast his ballot, at a polling station in central Tehran, state television reported.