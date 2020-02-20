Iranians Who Died From Coronavirus Had Not Contacted People From China - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Two Iranians who died from the novel coronavirus in the city of Qom had not contacted Chinese citizens or people who had visited China, Masoud Mardani, a member of the National Committee on Infectious Diseases at the Iranian Health Ministry, told Sputnik.

Media reported Wednesday that two people had died in Iran from coronavirus, both of them Iranians, residents of Qom.

The Iranian Health Ministry said it had not received information about cases of infection in other parts of the country.

"The committee for the investigation of infectious diseases in the Health Ministry is now finding out the way of transmitting coronavirus to those infected in Qom, but it is likely that the disease was transmitted through one of the travelers who came from [one of] the neighboring states, although we cannot confirm the place of the virus transmission," Mardani said.