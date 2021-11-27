UrduPoint.com

Iraninan Riot Police Deployed After 67 Arrested In Isfahan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:02 PM

Iraninan riot police deployed after 67 arrested in Isfahan

Riot police were deployed in force Saturday in the Iranian city of Isfahan, a day after dozens were arrested in violent protests over the drying up of a lifeblood river

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Riot police were deployed in force Saturday in the Iranian city of Isfahan, a day after dozens were arrested in violent protests over the drying up of a lifeblood river.

Security forces fired tear gas during the clashes with stone-throwers in the protest in the dry bed of the Zayadneh Rood river that crosses the city, Fars and ISNA news agencies said.

"We have arrested 67 of the main actors and agitators behind the troubles," police General Hassan Karami told on Saturday. He said between 2,000 and 3,000 "rioters" took part in the protest.

On Saturday, the situation was "calm" and streets empty, with riot police deployed on the city's Khadjou bridge, a Isfahan city resident said.

The demonstration was the latest since protests kicked off on November 9 in Isfahan, some 340 kilometres (210 miles) south of Tehran, a tourist magnet due to its majestic mosques and heritage sites, including a historic bridge across the river.

But it was the first to turn violent.

Between 30,000 and 40,000 farmers and city residents turned up for the gatherings last week, estimated Karami.

The riverbed has been the rallying spot for farmers and other people from across Isfahan province protesting the lack of water since November 9.

Drought is a cause, but they also accuse the authorities of diverting water from the city to supply the neighbouring province of Yazd, which is also desperately short on supplies.

"I used to walk along the riverbed with friends, but today the riot police are deployed in large numbers near the Khajou bridge and they are asking people to avoid the area," said a woman in her 50s.

Related Topics

Protest Police Water Isna Yazd Isfahan Tehran November Women Gas From

Recent Stories

Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University orga ..

Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University organizes 'Kissan Mela' at Koont F ..

2 seconds ago
 Jahanzaib inhabits top position in 38th Millat Tra ..

Jahanzaib inhabits top position in 38th Millat Tractors Governor Cup Golf

4 seconds ago
 Sindh Agriculture University becomes first smart c ..

Sindh Agriculture University becomes first smart campus in Sindh

5 seconds ago
 Up to UK to control borders post-Brexit, says EU c ..

Up to UK to control borders post-Brexit, says EU commissioner

7 seconds ago
 Chamkani police foil arms smuggling bid; recover 1 ..

Chamkani police foil arms smuggling bid; recover 17 pistols

8 seconds ago
 Police foil weapons smuggling bid

Police foil weapons smuggling bid

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.