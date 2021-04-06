MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Iran's first indigenous coronavirus vaccine is going to become available within 40 days, state media reported on Tuesday, citing Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi.

The second vaccine with the monthly production capacity of eight to 10 million will be ready in the next 70 days, while third and fourth ones will come within 120 days, according to the IRNA news agency.

Harirchi made the announcement during talks with Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Dato' Kamarudin Jaffar, noting that the two countries could cooperate on production of these shots.

Iran is currently using Russian-made Sputnik V shots in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Later in the month, the country is planning to launch production of the Russian vaccine on its soil.