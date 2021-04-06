UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's 1st Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Ready Within 40 Days - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Iran's 1st Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Ready Within 40 Days - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Iran's first indigenous coronavirus vaccine is going to become available within 40 days, state media reported on Tuesday, citing Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi.

The second vaccine with the monthly production capacity of eight to 10 million will be ready in the next 70 days, while third and fourth ones will come within 120 days, according to the IRNA news agency.

Harirchi made the announcement during talks with Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Dato' Kamarudin Jaffar, noting that the two countries could cooperate on production of these shots.

Iran is currently using Russian-made Sputnik V shots in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Later in the month, the country is planning to launch production of the Russian vaccine on its soil.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

56 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Likely to Vote Against COVID-19 Va ..

2 minutes ago

Kite seller held in sialkot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.